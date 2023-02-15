Jupitar discusses lack of support, disrespect and rejection in the entertainment industry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Jupitar, has discussed the lack of support, contempt, and rejection he has experienced in the entertainment industry.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb TV's Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, the artist detailed how a news organization had made it their job to tarnish his image despite his repeated requests for them to ceasefire.



In the 30-minute interview, the artist added that despite having headlined significant events outside Ghana, with a number of famous performers, not many local event organizers invite him to perform at their programs.



The "Enemies" musician disclosed that in 2022, he headlined shows in Jamaica, America, and other countries to promote Ghana in his own small way, while adding that other Ghanaian musicians, including Stonebwoy, also performed on some of these stages with him.



He continued by saying that despite sharing the stage with Stonebwoy in Jamaica, he didn't receive the same level of appreciation from Ghanaians, just as Stonebwoy did.



When asked why he believes he was being marginalized, Jupitar cited tribalism and related some instances of how he had been treated by others once they learned about his tribe.



