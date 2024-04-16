Junior Pope hasn't been buried near the Anam River bank - Police

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

The Anambra State Police Command has stressed that the mortal remains of Junior Pope wasn't buried by the bank of the Anam River, as speculated.



Setting the record straight, the Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, reiterated in a recent statement, that only three families of the deceased consented to the burial of their loved ones by the riverside.



He pointed out that after the funeral of the three victims, one grieving family returned to the site to retrieve the remains of their daughter.



They sought to honor her memory with a more fitting farewell, opting for a burial in her hometown.



The police added that the corpse of Junior Pope has since been deposited at a morgue.



“The Command, on an inquiry about the unconfirmed information that the recovered bodies including Junior Pope were buried by the Riverside where the boat accident happened, discovered that three of the deceased families accepted the victims should be buried beside the river.



“But later, the family of one of the victims decided to exhume the body to be given a proper burial in her state while the other two were still buried there.



“Also, Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue and await the deceased families’ funeral arrangements,” he said.