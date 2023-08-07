Juicee jabs Aakosya and Elizha, other US-based Ghanaian female musicians

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afro Pop sensation Juicee who is based in the United States of America has thrown jabs at the colleague musicians in the states.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the "Allow Cash Out" hitmaker stated that since she entered the industry about a year ago, she really doesn't see any significant seriousness in some of the female artistes in America.



"I have seen one and two of them release tracks and do some few promotions, but I don't see any seriousness," she said.



"For me, I think they need to step up their game and lift the Ghana flag higher," she added.



When asked whether she doesn't see the works of Aakosya and Elizha who are said to be doing well, Juicee said "They are crawling".



"These girls are crawling. The guys seem to working more while the ladies are just lagging behind," she added.



"I have performed on six major shows in America as a new entrance with the help of my management team, no Ghanaian female artiste in America has ever done this."