Judy Austin gives thanks to God amid N100m lawsuit from May Edochie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has expressed her gratitude to God in the midst of a lawsuit brought by her senior wife, May Edochie.



The mother of four recently took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to God for everything He has done for her.



She identified herself as Ijele Odogwu and claimed to be God's favorite.



She wrote: “Thank you, Lord for everything!! Ijele Odogwu. God’s favorite!!”.



See reactions that trailed her post below



safinettemasta: "Your face look like you have lots of stress body language speak louder"



mercyless_14: "Go court you the run you the call God go face May.Always trying to prove that you are not affected by what is happening, you are shameless tufia."



chinemerem_ex: "Better start disgracing ur self to create content, cos u see that 100 million , u and ur odiegwu don pay am finish"



loven_hay: "So you people what is wrong with u ,y have u made this woman’s business as urs ,many of u Errh what u do at closed doors we all don’t know ,at least Judy has been able to come out as strong and fearless woman .what about u all that is judging her ,has May complained to any of u that she is being maltreated by her husband and judy ?you all commenting negatively may God see u all through ur depressed,bitterness and frustrated lives.Amen"



emmanuellaezinne: "The first woman to be sue for adultery"



eno_gifti: "She is secretly loved by many, But alot of people do not know . If she isn’t , please who are the people liking her post many are just scared to comment on her post , but she is loved …. You all are so quick to throw stones at her without looking at yourselves... Let who is of no sins judge this lady !!!!!"