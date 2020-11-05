Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Joyce Blessing only unblocks me when she wants to insult, curse me - Julie Jay

Joyce Blessing and former publicist, Julie Jay

Joyce Blessing’s former publicist, Julie Jay has revealed how often the Gospel musician rain insults on her.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Julie stated that her former boss, who she refers to her as a sister has blocked her but whenever she wants to insult her, she then press the unblock button.



On multiple occasions, Julie said the popular Gospel musician has insulted and cursed her.



She added that Joyce recently insulted some of her family members that she has their phone numbers.



In spite of all the insults and curses, Julie averred she is not perturbed because God will not seek Joyce’s opinion if He wants to bless her.



Commenting about her recent curse, Julie Jay stated that she saw numerous messages from Joyce Blessing but she deleted all the messages without checking what she was saying.



Later, she recalled a lot of messages were forwarded to her on the same curse subject.



Julie Jay stressed that she has no problem with Joyce Blessing and she will help her anytime that she calls on her.



Watch the full interview below.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.