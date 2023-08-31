Jonn Winner triumphs as Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA 2023

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023
Source: GNA
In a remarkable achievement that has set a new milestone for both himself and the urban gospel music genre, Jonn Winner emerged victorious in the Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year category at the highly anticipated Ghana Music Awards USA 2023.
The event, which took place at a glamorous venue on Saturday night, witnessed an assembly of music industry luminaries, stakeholders, and avid fans.
Overflowing with gratitude, Jonn Winner took to the stage to share his heartfelt appreciation.
"I am humbled and elated by this incredible victory," he exclaimed, visibly moved.
"First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to God for making this momentous achievement possible. This victory is a testament to His grace and guidance."
The accolade wasn't just a personal triumph for Jonn Winner; he was quick to acknowledge the efforts of the organizers, stakeholders, and his fans. "I also want to express my sincere appreciation to the CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA and the entire team for bestowing this honour upon me. This recognition means the world to me," he declared.
Jonn Winner's success was not a solitary endeavour. He dedicated his victory to a united effort from a multitude of supporters.
"This triumph doesn't just shine on me—it illuminates us all. We achieved this together," he stated with a sense of unity.
He also extended his gratitude to fellow artists, industry gatekeepers, media outlets, bloggers, DJs, and his fan base, emphasizing their unwavering support and enthusiasm.