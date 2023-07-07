John Mahama, Alan K attend Asuma Banda's son's plush wedding reception

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, were in attendance at a plush wedding ceremony of business magnate Alhaji Asuma Banda's son.



The union between Jamel Banda and Tracy Amoakowaa, according to footages posted on social media were in two parts - the Church wedding and a plush reception.



The two politicians were present at the reception.



The bride is the head of Treasury at Ghana International Bank Public Limited Company. For the church ceremnoy, she wore an all-white gown with a long bridal train.



Alan Kyerematen appeared in a black suit along ith his wife who was in a colourful dress with matching hat.



Mahama was captured on arrival at the event wearing an all white kaftan. According to some reports his brother, Ibrahim was also in attendance.



See some posts from the ceremony:





