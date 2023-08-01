John Dumelo reveals what he would have done with Cecilia Dapaah’s $1 million

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor turned-politician John Dumelo has expressed that he would have reduced the country's reliance on onions and tomatoes if he had access to a fraction of the $1 million allegedly stolen from former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah.



In a Twitter post that garnered significant attention, Dumelo outlined his ambitious plan to utilize the missing funds to expand his own onion and tomato farm.



He also intends to invest in modern irrigation techniques and high-yielding seeds, which he believes will substantially impact the nation's agricultural landscape.



He said, "Only if I had a fraction of Cecelia Dapaa's $1m, the importation of onions and tomatoes from Burkina and Niger will reduce by 10% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. I will invest it heavily in irrigation and high-yielding seeds and make some good profits. So help me God!".



His vision comes when public interest in a high-profile alleged theft case is at its peak.



The accusations involve millions of Ghana Cedis and valuables stolen from the residence of Cecilia Dapaah and her spouse in Abelemkpe, Accra, during a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused housekeepers, Patience and Sarah, are currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing in connection with the case.



Additionally, other individuals have been charged, indicating the complexity and potential magnitude of the investigation.



The allegations have reverberated throughout the nation, as they involve not only monetary assets but also personal belongings, including clothing, perfumes, and jewellery.



The shockwaves from this case have amplified the call for greater transparency and accountability from public officials in their financial dealings and possessions.



As investigations continue, the nation eagerly awaits updates on the case. The court has adjourned the proceedings to August 2, 2023.





Only if I had a fraction of Cecelia Dapaa’s $1m, the importation of onions and tomatoes from Burkina and Niger will reduce by 10% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. I will invest it heavily in irrigation and high yielding seeds and make some good profits. So help me God! — Farmer John (@johndumelo) July 29, 2023

ADA/BB