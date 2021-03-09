Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Joey B talks hearbreak, handling fame on 'Check Your DM Podcast'

play videoMusician Joey B

Ghanaian artist, Joey B is the special guest on the season finale of Check Your DM Podcast.



The talented act, born Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin joined hosts Helen and Tony for a no holds barred conversation about music, heartbreak, being shy, and learning to handle fame.



Listen to interview here



This episode’s story was submitted by Lord Tony, and narrated by Osei Kwame & Kabuki Akiwumi.



Check Your DM Podcast dissects real stories of how young African celebrities navigate the complexities of life, career, dating, Sex and Internet culture in the current social age.



It is produced by The Listening Post Network, the audio content division of Muse Media Networks.



Check Your DM is available on streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Boomplay, Aftown, Deezer, and Stitcher.



