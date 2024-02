Joeboy exits emPawa, sets up new record label as part of a dual deal with Warner Music

Music of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: Francis Amissah, Cntributor

Afrobeats superstar, Joseph Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has taken a significant stride in his illustrious 5-year career by signing a dual deal with Global music giant, Warner music (Home to superstars like Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Burna Boy, Ckay etc).



The dual deal sees Joeboy launch his own entertainment outfit called Young Legend as well as being Warner Music’s latest flagship artist out of Africa. This move sees Joeboy exit emPawa after 5 successful years where he released 2 EPs (Love & Light and Body, Soul & Spirit) , 2 albums (Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and Body & Soul) and a plethora of hit singles & features amassing over 2 Billion streams across major DSPs.



Under the new Young Legend label, Joeboy will act as the CEO while Deola Jaiyesimi will serve as the Head of label with the task of churning out the next set of Afrobeats superstars on a global stage.



Joeboy follows in the footsteps of superstars like Olamide, Don Jazzy and his former label boss, Mr Eazi to use their social currency and business acumen to shine a light on the generation bubbling under while elevating his own musical status from a continental superstar to a global juggernaut.