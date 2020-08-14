Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

Joe Mettle’s wife’s bridesmaid criticised for showing her cleavage

One of the bridesmaids of Salomey Selasie Dzisa has been heavily criticised on social media for showing off her cleavage.

The wife of the gospel music star Joe Mettle, just like any other bride had a bunch of bridesmaids with her during their traditional wedding ceremony held yesterday in Accra.



Aside from Nana Ama McBrown’s spectacular freestyle and Majid Michel’s delightful counselling, the beautiful bridesmaids of Selasie also stole the show with their matching kente dresses, flawless makeups and accessories, and their physiques as well.



However, some social media users found it offensive when one of them ‘accidentally’ flashed her cleavage on camera.



“Listen, in as much as I’m happy for Joe Mettle,” a Twitter user wrote, “this is not, not! Let’s watch our dressing and where we take it. Dear future bridesmaids, you come to my engagement like this, you will GO HOME!!! I’m basty too but I have covered mine!! Why would you put yours out!!”



Their traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.





