Entertainment of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: georgebritton.com

Jodiba nominated for 2020 Ghana Music Awards USA

Ghanaian musician, Jodiba

Central Region’s most prominent recording artiste Jodiba has grabbed a Ghana Music Awards USA 2020 for “Emerging Act of the Year” category.



Unable to hide his excitement, Jodiba took to his Facebook page expressing his appreciation: Thank God, my management (Jobas Muzik), Pillars of Jodiba and all my fans for your major support this is to let you know that I have been nominated for Ghana Music Awards USA 2020 in the “Emerging Act of the Year” category.



"Just as you did for me in CMA-19, I humbly request for your vote to grab this award."



His career is growing rapidly as he is being recognised for his hard work.



After enjoying the success of winning Best New Artiste of the Year at the recent Central Music Awards, he was again recognized for another great initiative.



His “End Time” music video was ranked No.9 amongst Top 10 African coronavirus music videos from Ghana by Top 10 African Videos on YouTube.



EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR



Sherry Boss Shay D Abochi Queen Haizel Lyzzy Bae Erny Amaru Wan Jodiba Ssue Related News





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.