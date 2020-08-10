Music of Monday, 10 August 2020

Jessie Boakye signed unto Seli Great Entertainment

Budding Kumasi based artiste Maxwell Oppong Boakye, widely known as Jessie Boakye has signed unto Seli Great Entertainment.



The young versatile artiste caught the eye of Seli Great Entertainment after he featured on GHOne's Rhythms Live cypher hosted by DJ Xpliph.



Jessie Boakye believes Seli Great Entertainment will push him to the height he wants to reach with his musical journey.



The undisclosed deal was signed between both parties on 9th of August 2020 at Oliver Twist Shack, Accra.



Seli Great Entertainment is an entertainment powerhouse with the desire of pushing young unsung talents to the top.





