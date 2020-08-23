You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 23Article 1040740

Music of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Zack Agon, Contributor

Jay Wan features Patapaa on 'Sokoto'

Official artwork for the song Official artwork for the song


Jay Wan has released 'Sokoto', a song that features Swedru-based musician Patapaa.

The groovy song was produced by MKayBeatz. Since its release, it has been acclaimed as a potential hit song.

Many music fans have been sighted dancing to the tune and singing along as it has a catchy hook interspersed with funny verses from Patapaa.

Listen to the song below:

