Television of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Jason EL-A back on TV

TV presenter, Jason EL-A

After a long break from media to focus on his music, Ghana’s screen god Jason EL-Algha known in the entertainment scene as Jason EL-A has joined MX24 TV as co-host of a new entertainment show dubbed ‘MXBeatz’.



Jason EL-A will host the show with the ‘hostess with the mostess’ MZDRU and DJ Vyrusky as the official DJ of the show and it will be aired two times in the week, which is every Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 pm



According to the media personality, he is set to give his fans and everyone who appreciates him the best of entertainment on TV.



He added that being on the same team with great personalities like MzDru and DJ Vyrusky is going to be the best journey adding that fans should expect nothing but the best.



Jason EL-A has been in the Ghanaian media space for close to 5 years, he has worked with EIB Network’s LiveXtra as host for the Campus Show ‘Young Wild and Free’ and on GHOne TV ‘RYTHMZ LIVE’. He later joined 4SYTETV as host of Music Box and then took a year break from the Media to concentrate on his music.



He has recently released songs like ‘Confess’, ‘Feelings’, ‘Obaasima’, ‘Vim’, ‘Celebrate’, ‘Things’, and other features that are available on all music streaming platforms.

