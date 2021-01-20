Music of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

Jahknows releases ‘Ghetto Love’ featuring Mr Drew

Official artwork of the song

Jahknows has released single ‘Ghetto Love’ featuring Mr Drew.



‘Ghetto Love’ is produced by Kaywa of the Highly Spiritual Music. It comes with a video directed by Yaw Skyface.



Born Frank Oshole Aleobua, Jahknows's quest for music started at age 5. His musical struggles became noticeable after he recorded many demos for the ghettos and streets of Nigeria.



Jahknows recorded his first-ever single titled ‘Dream Chaser’ released on 7 November 2019.



“I derive inspiration from legends like Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, and a friend of my father by the name King Benji Igbadume. These people were of great motivation to me..." he comments.



Enjoy the song below.



