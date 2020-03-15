Entertainment of Sunday, 15 March 2020

Source: Jonilar Videos, Contributor

Jah Phinga crowned Volta Music Awards ‘Artiste of the year’

Jah Phinga

The third edition of the Volta Music Awards took place yesterday at the Ho Technical University auditorium.



The event which started with an amazing red carpet session full of glitz and glamour also saw a good number of patrons from all over the region and beyond in attendance to celebrate and support their favorite musicians.



The night saw Jonathan Kofi Woelinam Segbefia professionally known as “Jah Phinga” wining multiple categories including ‘Artiste of the year’ with his song, “Wodeka” featuring Godwin Selorm.



He takes over from Keeny Ice who was reigning till the early hours of Sunday.



Performances on the night started with Sika Coleman who blessed the energetic crowd with her great performances.



All other artistes billed to perform on the night including Blazebwoy, Selorm Razy, Ephraim, & Edem thrilled audience with their hits back to back.



During Edem’s performance, he called on audience to support talents emerging from the region.



He added that they should not only enjoy their music but also contribute towards promotion by way of sharing their music, subscribing to various streaming platforms as well.



The third edition of VMA was put together by Eventic GH with support from Skyplus Hotel, Marie Stopes Ghana, Blue Star Healthcare Network, Food Tech Limited, Big Boss Energy Drink, Sneaks Clothing, Wam Music & Dottiyard Records.







Media partners includes Zylofon 102.1FM, V1TV, StandoutEntGH.com, Jonilar.net, Beeniewords.com, TastyNews, Dklassgh.com, VoltaConnect, Xotlist, iPaddyNetwork, Freedom 88. 1Fm, Swiss 93.7Fm, Shine 96.9Fm, West 97.5FM, BeatQ , Gist Cable



Full list of winners below:



Gospel Song Of The Year



Aseda – Qwame Gaby



Highlife Song Of The Year



Jah Phinga



Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year



EEYKay –We Need Change



Hiplife Song Of The Year



Mayi – Tokz



Gospel Artiste Of The Year



Qwame Gabby



Highlife Act Of The Year



Latino Gh



Hiphop Song Of The Year



Tom D’Frick – Truth



Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year



Skery Zee



Best Music Video



Linchpin – Odo



Collaboration Of The Year



Planett Machete



Songwriter Of The Year



Jah Phinga



Music Producer Of The Year



Timz Beatz



Male Vocalist Of The Year



Ephraim



Female Vocalist Of The Year



Queen Eyram



Entertainment Company Of The Year



OnGod Events



Honorary Award



Eden Rasmuta Nyasorgbor



Best Rapper Of The Year



Keeny Ice



Popular Song Of The Year



Lightman – Negavadee



Best Group Of The Year



Brada Yawda



New Act/Discovery Of The Year



Koran



Traditional troupe/artist of the year



Nutifafa Borborbor Group



Online Influencer Of The Year



Dklass Gh



Media House Of The Year



Global Fm



Entertainment School Of The Year



Threetown Senior High School



Best Dj/Promoter Of The Year



Dj Stephen



Best Performer Of The Year



Wolfman



Hiplife Artiste Of The Year



Brainy Setor



Artiste Of The Year



Jah Phinga



Lifetime Achievement Award



Raizo Lino

