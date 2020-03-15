Jah Phinga crowned Volta Music Awards ‘Artiste of the year’

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 March 2020
The third edition of the Volta Music Awards took place yesterday at the Ho Technical University auditorium.
The event which started with an amazing red carpet session full of glitz and glamour also saw a good number of patrons from all over the region and beyond in attendance to celebrate and support their favorite musicians.
The night saw Jonathan Kofi Woelinam Segbefia professionally known as “Jah Phinga” wining multiple categories including ‘Artiste of the year’ with his song, “Wodeka” featuring Godwin Selorm.
He takes over from Keeny Ice who was reigning till the early hours of Sunday.
Performances on the night started with Sika Coleman who blessed the energetic crowd with her great performances.
All other artistes billed to perform on the night including Blazebwoy, Selorm Razy, Ephraim, & Edem thrilled audience with their hits back to back.
During Edem’s performance, he called on audience to support talents emerging from the region.
He added that they should not only enjoy their music but also contribute towards promotion by way of sharing their music, subscribing to various streaming platforms as well.
The third edition of VMA was put together by Eventic GH with support from Skyplus Hotel, Marie Stopes Ghana, Blue Star Healthcare Network, Food Tech Limited, Big Boss Energy Drink, Sneaks Clothing, Wam Music & Dottiyard Records.
Media partners includes Zylofon 102.1FM, V1TV, StandoutEntGH.com, Jonilar.net, Beeniewords.com, TastyNews, Dklassgh.com, VoltaConnect, Xotlist, iPaddyNetwork, Freedom 88. 1Fm, Swiss 93.7Fm, Shine 96.9Fm, West 97.5FM, BeatQ , Gist Cable
Full list of winners below:
Gospel Song Of The Year
Aseda – Qwame Gaby
Highlife Song Of The Year
Jah Phinga
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
EEYKay –We Need Change
Hiplife Song Of The Year
Mayi – Tokz
Gospel Artiste Of The Year
Qwame Gabby
Highlife Act Of The Year
Latino Gh
Hiphop Song Of The Year
Tom D’Frick – Truth
Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year
Skery Zee
Best Music Video
Linchpin – Odo
Collaboration Of The Year
Planett Machete
Songwriter Of The Year
Jah Phinga
Music Producer Of The Year
Timz Beatz
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Ephraim
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Queen Eyram
Entertainment Company Of The Year
OnGod Events
Honorary Award
Eden Rasmuta Nyasorgbor
Best Rapper Of The Year
Keeny Ice
Popular Song Of The Year
Lightman – Negavadee
Best Group Of The Year
Brada Yawda
New Act/Discovery Of The Year
Koran
Traditional troupe/artist of the year
Nutifafa Borborbor Group
Online Influencer Of The Year
Dklass Gh
Media House Of The Year
Global Fm
Entertainment School Of The Year
Threetown Senior High School
Best Dj/Promoter Of The Year
Dj Stephen
Best Performer Of The Year
Wolfman
Hiplife Artiste Of The Year
Brainy Setor
Artiste Of The Year
Jah Phinga
Lifetime Achievement Award
Raizo Lino
