Entertainment of Sunday, 15 March 2020

Source: Jonilar Videos, Contributor

Jah Phinga crowned Volta Music Awards ‘Artiste of the year’

The third edition of the Volta Music Awards took place yesterday at the Ho Technical University auditorium.

The event which started with an amazing red carpet session full of glitz and glamour also saw a good number of patrons from all over the region and beyond in attendance to celebrate and support their favorite musicians.

The night saw Jonathan Kofi Woelinam Segbefia professionally known as “Jah Phinga” wining multiple categories including ‘Artiste of the year’ with his song, “Wodeka” featuring Godwin Selorm.

He takes over from Keeny Ice who was reigning till the early hours of Sunday.

Performances on the night started with Sika Coleman who blessed the energetic crowd with her great performances.

All other artistes billed to perform on the night including Blazebwoy, Selorm Razy, Ephraim, & Edem thrilled audience with their hits back to back.

During Edem’s performance, he called on audience to support talents emerging from the region.

He added that they should not only enjoy their music but also contribute towards promotion by way of sharing their music, subscribing to various streaming platforms as well.

The third edition of VMA was put together by Eventic GH with support from Skyplus Hotel, Marie Stopes Ghana, Blue Star Healthcare Network, Food Tech Limited, Big Boss Energy Drink, Sneaks Clothing, Wam Music & Dottiyard Records.



Media partners includes Zylofon 102.1FM, V1TV, StandoutEntGH.com, Jonilar.net, Beeniewords.com, TastyNews, Dklassgh.com, VoltaConnect, Xotlist, iPaddyNetwork, Freedom 88. 1Fm, Swiss 93.7Fm, Shine 96.9Fm, West 97.5FM, BeatQ , Gist Cable

Full list of winners below:

Gospel Song Of The Year

Aseda – Qwame Gaby

Highlife Song Of The Year

Jah Phinga

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

EEYKay –We Need Change

Hiplife Song Of The Year

Mayi – Tokz

Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Qwame Gabby

Highlife Act Of The Year

Latino Gh

Hiphop Song Of The Year

Tom D’Frick – Truth

Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year

Skery Zee

Best Music Video

Linchpin – Odo

Collaboration Of The Year

Planett Machete

Songwriter Of The Year

Jah Phinga

Music Producer Of The Year

Timz Beatz

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Ephraim

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Queen Eyram

Entertainment Company Of The Year

OnGod Events

Honorary Award

Eden Rasmuta Nyasorgbor

Best Rapper Of The Year

Keeny Ice

Popular Song Of The Year

Lightman – Negavadee

Best Group Of The Year

Brada Yawda

New Act/Discovery Of The Year

Koran

Traditional troupe/artist of the year

Nutifafa Borborbor Group

Online Influencer Of The Year

Dklass Gh

Media House Of The Year

Global Fm

Entertainment School Of The Year

Threetown Senior High School

Best Dj/Promoter Of The Year

Dj Stephen

Best Performer Of The Year

Wolfman

Hiplife Artiste Of The Year

Brainy Setor

Artiste Of The Year

Jah Phinga

Lifetime Achievement Award

Raizo Lino

