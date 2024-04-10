Ja Rule tours Eastern Region, breaks ground for classroom block at Nuaso

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Renowned American rapper Ja Rule has broken ground to begin the construction of a school project in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The event was held on April 10, 2024, laying the foundation for a new classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School.



The initiative is a collaboration with Pencils of Promise, a US-based charity known for advancing education globally.



As reported by Adomonline.com, at the groundbreaking ceremony, Ja Rule expressed his gratitude for the chance to support Ghanaian education.



He stated that the project promises enduring benefits and he emphasised the importance of education as a community cornerstone.



“I know that this is going to be an opportunity that will last for many, many years to come.



“As I look around, I see a lot of beautiful students here from Nuaso Anglican Primary. And for me, education is the pillar of any community. And so, with that being said, Ghana, I appreciate you all. I thank you for accepting me as your brother,” he said.



The rapper's visit to Ghana, alongside his wife Aisha Atkins, first started with a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Accra.



They also made a stop at the town of Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region, where he met with some leaders of the community.



Ja Rule’s latest move follows that of other celebrities from the diaspora who have made significant investments in Ghana.



Notably, American comedian, Michael Blackson launched the "Michael Blackson Academy." It is a fully equipped three-story building designed to offer free educational opportunities to the youth of Ghana, in Agona Nsaba, Central Region.



Additionally, in 2023, British actor Idris Elba announced plans to build a multimillion-dollar movie studio in Ghana.



