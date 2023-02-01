'It wasn't a big deal' - Stonebwoy reacts to Meek Mill's music video shot at Ghana's presidential palace

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has applauded Meek Mill for officially apologizing to the good people of Ghana when he was rebuked for filming a music video at Ghana's presidential palace, Jubilee House.



According to Stonebwoy, the apology proves that there were no ill intentions, as "he doesn't know the laws, I believe...coming out to apologize shows you his true intentions," the singer defended while speaking on The Breakfast Club.



"This would probably be the first time am speaking about that because I've not necessarily tried to stay away from that comment but truth be told, I couldn't come to the states and go to the White House and do whatever I want to except there's a certain amount of leeway that I could do stuff," the award-winning singer shared.



He maintained that security at the Jubilee House should have done its job by guiding Meek Mill through the rules and regulations in the area.



"I don't think it was a big deal but the internet went crazy and he did the best thing he had to do. It was the job of the protocol and the security personnel to make sure that 'we don't film over here'...he is excited," Stonebwoy defended.



Stonebwoy, after that encounter, narrated how proud he was to see bikers from Ashaiman getting up close with the American rapper during his first-time visit to Accra-Ghana.



"It is crazy, all those bikers are my boys...they are my brothers, we grew up together...from the hood I come from which is called Ashaiman. That is where you find most of the bikers. It gives me a lot of joy for that shine they are getting...Ghana is always welcoming," he said.



