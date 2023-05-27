It was fun experiencing prison – Nhyiraba Kojo

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo, has shared his thoughts on his recent prison sentence, describing it as a memorable and worthwhile experience.



He expressed gratitude for the unexpected support he received during his time behind bars, which he believes exemplified a genuine demonstration of love.



According to Nhyiraba Kojo, his encounter with prison life provided him with a unique perspective on the concept of love.



He recounted an extraordinary act of kindness, where a prisoner who is serving a 7-year sentence willingly offered to serve his sentence on his behalf.



He added that the said individual displayed boldness by approaching the second-in-command at the prison, expressing his willingness to endure his (Nhyiraba Kojo’s) sentence in addition to his.



"It was fun, I am telling you, I know people love me, but when I got there (prison), then I realized that there is a difference between love. Do you know that I got someone who was bold enough to go and tell the 2IC (second-in-command) that he wants to serve my sentence for me, even if they will increase it one year for him, he is okay...I think he was serving like 7 years...that is why I am saying that it was fun because getting there was like I was at a party or some show that people are expecting you, it was fun, it was crazy," Nhyiraba Kojo expressed.



Nyiraba Kojo who is also the owner of NK City Nightclub was found guilty of contempt by the court in Sekondi -Takoradi.



He was ordered to serve the full 30-day sentence unless he can purge himself of the contempt.



Fast forward, instead of spending 30 days in prison as it was widely reported, the musician spent only two weeks.



According to him, the court made an order for his release after they found out that he heeded their call to resolve the noise pollution issue.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Nhyiraba indicated that despite the fact that his prison sentence was a blessing to the inmates, there were also some horrible experiences.











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















AM/SARA