It was an old sex tape recorded with my ex-fiancé – Nigerian actress speaks

Popular Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal, has spoken after her sex tape has been in circulation for days on social media.



The curvaceous actress, who has been a subject of conversations and news headlines on both traditional and social media says she feels violated and vulnerable at the unfortunate incident.



The said video which has been trending on Twitter and several other platforms has sparked both criticisms and support among fans and her colleagues.



Some netizens even purported that she deliberately leaked the video for clout.



However, the actress has insisted that she was equally shocked at the development.



According to her, the said video was recorded with her ex-fiancé a long time ago.



"A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust want to emphasize that this video done with my ex I was to marry as at that time was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorized distribution is a breach of my personal boundaries,” parts of the statement on the issue read.



Moyo Lawal said she finds this development funny because she has always maintained a strict stance on sex adding that she had even been celibate for years.



“It really hits me funny because I have always maintained a strict approach to my sexuality, even going as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often, and choosing to be alone most times," she added.



She, however, threatened legal action against those who first leaked the video.



“The unauthorized distribution of the video is a breach of my personal boundaries. However, this criminal breach of privacy will definitely be treated with legal action,” she stressed.



Read the full statement below:





