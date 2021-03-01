Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

It’s unnecessary to 'cane' children – Diana Hamilton fumes

Diana Hamilton with her children

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel music icon, Diana Hamilton has disclosed on Kastle FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com that she was never given lashes as a kid by her parents so she doesn’t see the necessity for caning children.



“It’s so funny that my mum and dad never lashed me when I was growing up. So for me caning isn’t the first thing when it comes to how I would like to discipline my kids,” she told the host.



She added “There are other ways we can use to discipline children when it comes to ensuring their proper upbringing. By God’s grace we’ll continue to pray for our kids because I always say that my mother prayed us into life.”



“We were very careful not to offend our mother and that’s what we plead with God to help us to be able to lead our children but there are other ways that can be used to discipline a child without necessarily using a cane or hitting them with your hand,” she ended.