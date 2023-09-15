'It's possible Mohbad's body will be exhumed for investigations' - Police PRO

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has established the possibility of exhuming Mohbad's body for investigations.



The PPRO revealed this during a live Instagram session with media personality Daddy Freeze on Thursday night, September 14.



In a statement issued on Thursday, the Force PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated that the singer's death would be thoroughly investigated by the police.



Hundeyin explained in further detail saying: "The Force PRO issued a statement this evening (Thursday) saying that investigation will commence and that's what we're going to do. If need be, the body will be exhumed. It's not too late. The body can be exhumed and an autopsy can be performed.



"The statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the commissioner of police in Lagos State. That's because we don't want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force CID, and bring it to Lagos Command. It doesn't matter. We're going to harmonize it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done."



Mohbad's unfortunate demise occurred on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.



Although the cause of the artiste's death is yet to be known, it has been attributed to an ear infection, and hypertension, among others.



Mohbad's father also disclosed that the singer had received an injection from an assistant nurse, which had caused his premature demise.