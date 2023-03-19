‘It’s her opinion, I don’t mind’ – Efia Odo replies Sista Afia

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023
In a recent interview with the media, Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia revealed that, under no circumstance would she listen to songs produced by Efia Odo.
According to her, she has ears for only good music, which is why she will not bother to listen to Efia Odo’s latest singles; ‘Getting To The Bag’ and ‘Roll Over’.
Sista Afia added that, she does not consider Efia Odo as a musician.
"I haven't listened to any of her songs, and I don't regard her as a musician. I mean Efia is somebody I wouldn't listen to her music. Maybe she is probably doing it for fun or something," Sista Afia stated in an interview with blogger Zionfelix in February 2023.
Reacting to Sista Afia’s comment on the United Showbiz Show, Efia Odo explained that, she is least bothered about the comment and perception of Sista Afia about her music.
She said, it is her opinion and she is entitled to it. That’s fine, it is her opinion and she is entitled to it,” she added.
Efia Odo, added that, she would equally not mind even if a lot of people should disregard her music because her songs are borne out of passion and as such, does not necessarily need the approval of the public to be content with her creation.
“I would never be worried if Ghanaians disregard my music because I produce my songs from a passionate place. So if some Ghanaians don’t regard me as a musician, it is fine, there would definitely be people who regard me as such,” Efia Odo stated.
Although the two, Efia Odo and Sista Afia had apologised to one another, the latter maintains, they are not friends.
