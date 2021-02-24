You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 02 24Article 1187902

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Zionfelix

It’s enough - Clemento Suarez advises Guru to cease fire with Kuami Eugene

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Comedian, Clemento Suarez Comedian, Clemento Suarez

Ghanaian comedian, Clemento Suarez has given a piece of advice to Guru.

The ‘Lapaz Toyota’ composer explained in an interview with ZionFelix that Kuami’s loose talk has portrayed his mother as a prostitute.

According to him, his statement that about eight (8) men have claimed to his biological father has created such an impression about his mother.

After a snippet of Guru’s assertion was posted on Instagram, Clemento commented on Zionfelix.net’s post that he should cease-fire.

“Yo yo to Guru it’s enough man,” Clemento Suarez replied.

However, Guru was resolute that Kuami Eugene’s loose talk is causing him a lot.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment