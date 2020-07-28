Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

It’s all about the love – Stonebwoy reacts to Shatta Wale jamming to his song ‘Putuu’

Shatta Wale (L) and Stonebwoy

Few hours ago, Shatta Wale shared a video where he was seen jamming to Stonebwoy’s latest jam, ‘Putuu’ in his new office for DAMAKA Group of Companies.



The video went viral in few hours and after Stonebwoy seeing it, he also reacted to the love shown to him by his brother.



The two have become close since they squashed their beef two years ago and have been spotted few times showing love to each other.



Stonebwoy reacting to the video of Shatta Wale jamming to his ‘Putuu’ song, went all out appreciating the love shown to him by the SM Boss in excitement and love.





