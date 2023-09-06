It's about time Tema motorway is fixed - Sarkodie joins campaign

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie, has waded into the 'Fix Tema Motorway' campaign calling for it to be done now.



The Tema Motorway, which used to be one of the best roads in terms of quality in the country is currently in a terrible state leading to several accidents.



A significant portion of the road is riddled with potholes that have evolved over time into death traps.



For drivers who cannot maneuver the rough sections of the road, the consequences range from losing balance to experiencing damage to vital parts of their vehicles.



Sarkodie, who grew up and spent most part of his early life in Tema has indicated that it is “About time” the road is fixed to salvage lives from being lost.



In a Twitter post on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the rapper wrote, “About time #FixtTheTemaMotorway.”



Sarkodie was reacting to a post by a social media account that goes by the name “Ghana Mu Nsem” calling on him to add his voice to the 'Fixthemotorway' campaign to prompt the government to come to their aid.



“Landlord @sarkodie you have always had the interest of Tema at heart since day one. This is the state of the motorway and Ghanaians are dying each day because of this situation. Help us push our leaders to #FixTheMotorway now please,” the tweet read.



View the twitter post below





