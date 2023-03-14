It’s 1000 shows for Ghana’s longest running TV couple

Television of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

The Ghanaian television audience just experienced a unique and unprecedented feat celebrated live on morning TV.



Bliss Kingg and Jacquline Acquaye commemorated 1000 television episodes together as an on-screen duo, making a strong case as Ghana’s longest-running television couple of this generation. Their on-screen chemistry is unmatched and their dedication and consistency to their craft has commanded respect from the Ghanaian media fraternity and the massive audience they have won over for the 1000 mornings they came together on TV.





The TV couple began their television journey on September 17, 2018, when they pioneered a lifestyle morning show which gradually gained popularity and unveiled a niche TV market in Ghana.



The debate will continue on the first half of Oscar wilde’s infamous quote; ‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’. If there is any truth to this, then Bliss Kingg and Jacquline Acquaye must be flattered by the proliferation of tv shows that have adopted this format and the many new school presenters who have clearly taken a page from their book; a proof of their dominance and consistency in Ghana’s television viewing culture.





Bliss and Jackie who were nicknamed ‘The rich kids’ by renowned media personality Dr. Randy Abbey during their first stint, gained recognition as the hosts of GMG+, the lifestyle morning program that was built to support ‘Good Morning Ghana’ and to boost MetroTV’s rebuilding process.

GMG+ became a sensation, delivering a new audience to the station, but after 23 months and 425 episodes, the duo shocked the public with their double resignation and said goodbye to their first ever home.



In what was considered by many as a blockbuster transfer, the power TV couple announced a big move and the first live episode of their current morning program ‘Xpressive’ aired on GHONEtv. Produced by Platinum Life Media, ‘Xpressive ‘ hit the ground running on September 7, 2020, going on to deliver some of the most viewed shows and interviews in recent times.



Continuing to deal with the rumours of their romantic connection, Bliss kingg and Jacquline Acquaye mostly look unperturbed and have truly demonstrated focus, consistency and teamwork.



Celebrating the milestone on their TV show last Friday; surprise guest Dr. Lawrence Tetteh acknowledged the duo for their persistence and commitment to excellence.



It was very happy moment as the champagne was flowing and they had a morning full of surprises as Imexco Ghana, Chezzy pizza, Turf and others came to the show to share a moment with them.



Wrapping up on their 1000th run, the television duo thanked Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah for their support and promised their audience to get a 1000 shows more together.



Congratulations to Ghana’s longest-running television couple, Bliss Kingg and Jacquline Acquaye.





