‘It is a lesson not to be ungrateful’ – Schwarzenegger reacts to Moesha’s stroke, GoFundMe saga

Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the brewing saga regarding Moesha Boduong’s ailing health and her brother's move to solicit public funds to support the actress.



One can recall that in an earlier interview with Zionfelix, Afia, while disclosing that Moesha suffered from a mental illness, (psychosis), also bitterly lamented how the socialite treated her with disdain after investing her resources in supporting her recovery.



Afia Schwarzenegger said she singlehandedly footed Moesha’s medical expenses when her other so-called friends were not ready to ‘lift a finger’, but she was repaid with evil.



Afia at that time, said Moesha, together with her family, did not pause for a second to appreciate her efforts.



She stated this and other claims as reasons for her ‘laid back attitude’ as far as the recent deterioration in Moesha’s health is concerned.



However, amid the viral GoFundMe account that has triggered a debate online, Afia Schwarzenegger, who has been keeping taps on the development has stormed social media with a reaction.



“In this life when you repay good with evil, you suffer the consequences. It's hard to get people to help you. I am just waiting for one person to mention my name or point accusing fingers at me for not showing concern about Moesha’s donation. When we offered our help, she brushed us off because she had one millionaire in mind.



“I am really pained about what is going on on social media because I have even helped people that I don’t even know. I’ve paid school fees for a lot of people I don’t know, most of them are here on TikTok. I am a notorious giver because I give my all. My time, money and attention. My pastor told me about this,” she established.



Moesha’s brother creates GoFundMe account



Ebito Boduong, a brother of Moesha Boduong, has announced that his sister has suffered a stroke and needs urgent support.



In a statement published on a GoFundMe account created in his name on January 22, 2024, he indicated that Moesha's condition has affected her ability to move and talk.



He is requesting that the public assist him to foot bills incurred as a result of Moesha's sickness and help aid her recovery.



Meanwhile, an amount of $570 (GH₵ 7,045.20) out of a target of $10,000 (GH₵123,600) has been raised so far.











