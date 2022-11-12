Is Sarkodie’s Jamz album targeted at the Nigerian market?

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There appear to be unending conversations surrounding the Jamz album by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.



Following the album's release on November 11, many music lovers worldwide have showered praises on the Ghanaian rapper for putting together such a masterpiece. It is impressive to note that the Jamz album is the rapper’s 8th studio album.



During his media tour ahead of the album's release, Sarkodie intimated that the album targets the global market, not the Ghanaian market. In effect, though the BET award winner featured some artists in Ghana, many of the features were non-Ghanaian acts.



"Trust me, on this project, I don't have a typical Ghanaian record on it, and it could be a problem, but sometimes you have to make a decision," Sarkodie said in an interview with Jay Foley on 3 Music Network.



Significantly, the album featured only 3 Ghanaian acts and a record of 5 Nigerian acts. The Ghanaian acts are Ghana's current most significant act Black Sherif, afrobeat singer King Promise and songstress Cina Soul. On the flip side, the Nigerian acts who dominated the album include Lojay, Joeboy, BNXN fka Buju, Ink and Oxlade.



In a time where the Nigerian music industry is leading the charge on the global front, it is unclear whether Sarkodie decided to fall on that to get back on the global stage.



DQ/ESA