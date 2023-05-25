Invest in our music industry – Efya Nocturnal appeals to government and foreign investors

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress Efya Nocturnal has appealed to the government and foreign investors to channel funds into Ghana’s music industry to ensure its development.



The award-winning musician in an interview on Kasapafm 102.5fm with Drive time host Kwame Bee, said she believes Ghana’s music industry is moving to a higher level hence the necessary resources and funds must be made available to make that happen.



The sensational vocalist also disclosed that she’s not signed on to any record label for the past 10 years.



According to the award-winning musician, she has been pushing her music carrier single handedly.



“…I’m fighting a good fight, I’ve been an independent artist for 10 years. I never got signed to a label because I want the best deal for myself. Now, my catalogue is very tight right now, so at this point I will get the best value for my catalogue. But for the ones coming, we want to make it that they won’t go through the same thing that we went through because God put us here for a purpose. I pray that as we move forward, there will be more support,” Efya Nocturnal said.