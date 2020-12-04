Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020

Insist wards of politicians join you in political violence – Shatta Wale advises

Award-winning Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has asked the youth of Ghana to insist on calling for the children of the politicians anytime they ask them to foment violence.



The artiste who is known to be the King of the Street, has started a campaign for peace ahead of Ghana’s 2020 election.



He said in one of his numerous tweets on a peaceful election that “If any politician come to you and tell you to go and fight in this year’s elections ask them the whereabouts of their children and family members”.



Shatta Wale believes that Ghana is the winner at the end of the day and it’s imperative that we maintain the peace we’ve enjoyed over the years.



“I will continue to say, Ghana will be the biggest winner after the elections on Monday. As citizens, we are very discerning and know what the peace we are currently enjoying mean to us.”

