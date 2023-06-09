Individuals finding fault with my fashion style need prayers - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has once again responded to his critics, dismissing them as miserable individuals in need of prayers if they find fault with his fashion style.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Kwabena Kwabena expressed his confusion regarding why people are so concerned about his attire.



"Everyone has the right to wear what they want, as long as they are not naked. I fail to understand why anyone would take issue with my dressing. It is better to remain silent than to comment on something you know nothing about," he firmly stated.



Kwabena Kwabena went on to explain that his outfit was inspired by the fashion trends of the 70s, drawing inspiration from style icons like James Brown from that era.



He questioned why he couldn't embrace a similar fashion sense in the present day and emphasized his intention to continue dressing as he pleases, regardless of others' perceptions or opinions.



"The truth is, I don't allow negative comments or opinions to affect me. I don't live my life to please anyone, and that mindset is what keeps me going,.



"You cannot please everyone in the world, so you have to live your life the way you want and prioritize your own happiness" he affirmed.



