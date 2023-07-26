In this same Ghana, politicians build fuel station for their lovers, stack monies into car boots – Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

In the wake of Cecilia Dapaah’s ‘missing money saga’, popular media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has recounted some occurrences where some government officials were exposed in their quest to divert state funds for personal use.



Discussions concerning Cecilia Dapaah’s missing $1million, 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis, have intensified, following reports that more monies were found in her home after a thorough search.



This has triggered varied responses on social media amidst outrage and questions pertaining to the source of such huge monies.



Also, it has resuscitated the topic of indiscriminate embezzlement of state funds by some politicians over the years.



Nana Yaa Brefo, who also joined the discussion, recalled instances where some lawmakers were caught in possession of properties and monies believed to be derived from state funds.



“Earlier, in this same Ghana, a certain politician stacked cash in his car booth, went to a washing bay to wash his car and his monies were stolen. In his case, he wasn’t able to report. In this same Ghana, a minister collapsed when his driver bolted with his money. Another went for a funeral and made some donation in dollars and euros. I heard that a former deputy minister built a filling station for his girlfriend and registered it in her name. It wasn’t for free but he intended to take back his property someday. He left the girl and married someone else and now he wanted the filling station back and she refused,” she stated on AngelFM.



The broadcaster, however, described as sad how politicians indulge in such acts at the detriment of struggling citizens.



“We are suffering as citizens. We are sweating, working hard to make ends meet. We are still battling the covid after effect, Ukraine-Russia war, and so on, and this is happening?,” she added.



