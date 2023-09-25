If you were a Pentecost Church member, you would’ve been excommunicated by now – Delay to Ernest Opoku

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Analyzing the extent of ‘sexual sins’ he has committed, especially as a gospel artiste, Delay concluded that Ernest Opoku Jnr. would have faced excommunication if he were a member of the Church of Pentecost.



Tackling topics of his sexual escapades with women, one after the other, Delay wondered if the gospel singer still maintains the grace and anointing, he started his career with.



“Don’t you think the grace you sing with has declined because of fornication? Don’t you think women have caused the grace you sing with to decline,” Delay queried.



In response, Ernest said he isn’t an angel and as such, what’s important is that he does not wallow in his sins.



“I am not an angel. As humans, we make mistakes, we sin but what’s important is not to remain in your sin. You ought to come out of your sin so God can use you again,” he replied.



It was then, that Delay, who seemed unconvinced about Ernest’s submission, suggested that he would have still been made to suffer the consequences of his numerous sexual escapades if he were a Church of Pentecost member.



“But if you were a Pentecost Church member, you would’ve been excommunicated by now,” Delay averred.



In response, Ernest resorted to Mathew chapter 7, where the Bible inhibits people from judging their fellow human beings.



“Don’t judge so you’ll be judged. God will judge you with the same judgment you pass on others,” he stated.



Watch the video below:







