LifeStyle of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

If you want to have a positive 2021, this is for you

File: Many are expecting 2021 to be better then the previous year

Pastor, Banker and Management Consultant, Henry Fry, has shared one personally tried and tested tip which when followed, can ensure that one has a positive year.



He said during an interview with Nana Yaw Odame of the Men’s Lounge show which airs on your world of quality entertainment, eTV Ghana, that to have a positive 2021, it is very important to define one’s goals and outcome, and put in the right activities towards achieving these goals.



“Trust me, you cannot change the outcome. The outcome is the product of your input or your activities so if you want to see better results in 2021, if you want to see a more positive life, a life full of happiness, full of joy, then you need to look at the activities you input in your life for 2021”, he said.



According to the pastor, working towards a life full of joy, happiness and all sorts of positivity in 2021 must start no later than now because the outcome is determined by the activities inputted and it cannot be changed.