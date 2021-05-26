If you want to be rich fast, start a church or go into politics - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian filmmaker and actress, Yvonne Nelson has taken to the streets of Twitter to share insights on how one can easily become rich in Ghana.



Yvonne Nelson who has been speaking to power protesting for better governance and was actively involved in the #FixtheCountry campaign about two weeks ago revealed that one can enrich their life by doing politics or going into full-time ministry.



According to the mother of one, politicians and pastors especially head and founding leaders of churches are able to afford a good life therefore she suggested starting a church or delving into the business of politics as one of the surest ways to making wealth.



She tweeted, "Wanna enrich yourself fast? Try politics. Start a church."