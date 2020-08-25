Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

If you prayed for my downfall, you should get a refund back – Mzbel reacts to her arrest

Musician Mzbel has reacted after news of her arrest and detainment went viral on social media.



The musician shared on her social media a picture of her in her nightdress ready for bed with the caption “If u prayed for my downfall, u should get a refund back lol, Well feel free to use me to trend some wai lol good night Mzbelievers.”



Her post is a subtle denial that she has been arrested and detained at the police CID, but earlier reports were rife on social media, that the singer has been arrested based on charges of defamation that was filed against her by Stacy Amoateng, wife of Quophy Okyeame.



Mzbel is believed to have made claims on air in an interview that Nigel Gaisie told her Stacy Amoateng has HIV and came to him for prayers.



The news excited many of her enemies, including Diamond Appiah, who quickly took to her Instagram to celebrate over the news with the caption,” Our Great-grandmother in the music industry a.k.a grey hair Oprega has been arrested n is currently being detained at the Police Headquarters… If u get diarrhoea mouth and a stinking attitude, police cells will always be ur second home..still popping the Karma champagne”



But Mzbel has shot down the rumours of arrest with her post on Instagram, and has asked her enemies to feel free to use her to trend.



She is expected to report to the Police CID this morning.





