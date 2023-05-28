‘If you have an opinion about someone, you don't have the right to insult the person’ - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Popular Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has tackled how some Ghanaians go about on social media insulting celebrities without giving a hoot.



During an interview with Zionfelix, Kwabena Kwabena emphasized that while it's fine to share your views on someone's choices, it's not okay to insult them.



“If you have an opinion about someone, you don't have the right to insult the person. All you can say is, for example, oh Zion, this shirt you are wearing if you wore the white one it would look better,” he said.



He stated that if you have an opinion about someone, you don't have the right to insult them.



Instead, he suggested that people should express their views constructively and respectfully.



“Just because you expect me to wear something else and I didn't but wore another thing, you feel you need to insult me.



“Personally, I think that's my problem. Personally, me doing something and you don't understand, and you will share your opinion, that's fine, but if it becomes an insult and then you try to make the person feel less, that is problematic,” he added.



Kwabena Kwabena went on to say that insulting someone over their choices is not a nice thing to do and can make a person feel less.



He acknowledged that his music is a gift from God and that without it, he might not have had the opportunity to meet people like Zionfelix.



“If not for the gift(music) that God has given us to serve mankind with, I bet you would never meet me anywhere.



“I think we need to put some respect on what we say, and if you have something about someone to say, you can just share your view,” he stated.



The musician's remarks come at a time when there is a growing concern about the rise of hate speech and insults on social media.



With many celebrities call for netizens to be respectful of other people's opinions without attacking them.



