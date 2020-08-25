Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

If you have a stinking attitude police cell is your second home – Diamond Appiah mocks Mzbel

Actress Diamond Appiah and musician Mzbel

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Diamond Appiah has reacted to reports of Mzbel’s arrest by the Police CID and subsequent detainment at the Police Headquarters.



Diamond who is a long-time enemy of Mzbel couldn’t hide her joy over the news of her arrest. She immediately took to her Instagram to share her excitement over the arrest and cautioned Mzbel to control her mouth.



“Our Great-grandmother in the music industry a.k.a grey hair Oprega has been arrested n is currently being detained at the Police Headquarters… If u get diarrhoea mouth and a stinking attitude, police cells will always be ur second home..still popping the Karma champagne,” she stated.



Mzbel and Diamond Appiah have been long-time enemies when Mzbel teamed up with Afia to insult Diamond Appiah on social media. The fight between them escalated with the women calling themselves all sorts of derogatory names and using unprintable words for each other.



Mzbel is no longer friends with Afia Schwarzenegger, but it seems the war she started with Diamond Appiah is still fresh on the latter’s mind, the reason why she took to her social media to celebrate her arrest.



Earlier this today there were reports that musician and entrepreneur Mzbel, had been arrested and detained by the police CID, following allegations of defamation made by Stacy Amoateng, wife of Quophi Okyeame.



In a recent interview, Mzbel alleged that Nigel Gaisie told her that Stacy Amoateng has HIV, and had come to him for prayers. In her submission, Mzbel claimed she wondered why Nigel would tell her such a story knowing that she was not in very good terms with Stacy.



Mzbel was cautioned by the Police CID and she is expected to report at the Police Headquarters today.



Read Diamond Appiah's post below:





