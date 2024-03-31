If you earn at least GH¢5,000, don't 'rush to leave' Ghana – Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 March 2024

The rate at which Ghanaians are leaving the country to search for better opportunities abroad is becoming an issue of concern.



These travellers associate their departure from the country with unemployment, low income, and a destroyed government system.



Media personality cum brand influencer, Serwaa Amihere has added her voice to the already existing concerns raised by some government officials and other personalities regarding the exit of Ghanaian youths from the country.



On March 31, the brand influencer made a tweet that sparked reactions among some X users.



In her tweet, she emphasized that Ghanaians, specifically those aged twenty to thirty and earning at least GH¢5,000 in salary, shouldn't hastily consider leaving the country.



“I think if you are in your 20s and 30s and earning, at least, GHC5,000 and above you shouldn’t rush to leave Ghana. It’s not all that rosy out there,” she tweeted.



Many X users who responded to the post argued that it's challenging to find a young person within the specified age range earning such a significant amount of money given the country's current economic conditions.



Others also contended that, considering the economic challenges, such an amount is insufficient to support oneself and dependents. Furthermore, for some, the decision to depart Ghana isn't solely driven by wealth, but also by factors like improved healthcare and other amenities that enhance the quality of life in a country.



I think if you are in your 20s and 30s and earning, at least, Ghs5000 and above you shouldn’t rush to leave Ghana. It’s not all that rosy out there. — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 31, 2024

Serwaa it’s not always about the amount you earn but the systems and the type of Government. Have you ask yourself the number of days you’ll sleep in Dumsor, the number of unnecessary taxes you’ll pay. It’s been 5 years and Ghana is the only country that still collect Covid-19… — ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@natioonn) March 31, 2024

Can assure you very very few earn that. Just imagine o 5000. But if a guy like me earns 5000, I have to send money to mum and siblings, prepare to get married, rent, need to get a masters, life post marriage, kid's education, pregnancy etc. It's still very low sister — vincent_now (@Korffi_J) March 31, 2024

fact is, a lot of 20s & 30s don’t even have a job.

the unemployment rate in Ghana is so high



those earning 5K, the cost of living is making it difficult for them to save.

you can be on 5,000 salary and you’ll save 300 years to afford the affordable housing project by govt — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) March 31, 2024

