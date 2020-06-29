LifeStyle of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: happyghana.com

If you can’t refrain from masturbation, get married – Pastor advises

Pastor and life coach, Oheneba Kofi Agyei has advised that masturbation, when it does not fall in line with what the Bible says about sexual pleasure, is a sin.



He said on eTV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen with your number one love doctor, Adwen, during a discussion on whether masturbation is right in a sexual relationship, that unless someone is married, they should refrain from masturbation as it is a sin.



According to him, the Bible states that sexual pleasure is only for married couples, hence any other act that is meant to satisfy some form of sexual pleasure is a sin if the doer is not married.



“Looking at it from the Biblical point of view, from Genesis to Revelation, the Bible does not make any reference to masturbation. The Bible does not talk about masturbation but specified when he wants sex to be introduced.



He created sex for married couples and anything in nature that humans do, there’s an intention or purpose for it so if you don’t meet that purpose, whatever the justification for that act, it is wrong”, he said.





