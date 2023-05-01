If we had not separated, popular Afrobeats artistes wouldn't have dominated music scene - P-Square

Entertainment of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame have said that Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy would not have attained their current dominances in the Afrobeats music scene if they had not separated in 2016.



In a recent episode of The 77 Podcast, the twin brothers, who were major forces in the Nigerian and African music industries for almost 14 years, disputed the claim that Afrobeats gained global recognition when they were apart, stating that they had never heard anyone say that.



Peter disagreed with the notion and said, "Says who? They never said that."



Paul agreed with his brother's assertion and added that God has His own way, even if they were to say it that way.



He emphasized that they had controlled the Nigerian music industry for about 14 years and claimed that if they hadn't split up, the present generation of dominant music stars would not have had the opportunity to blossom.



Paul said, “Let me tell you something, I’ve been hearing that. Even if they put it that way, it means someway, God has his own way. If we were there [together in the music industry] those people [dominant music stars] there would have never been light for them. And don’t forget, we’ve dominated the [Nigerian] music industry for a long time. We held it down for nearly 13,14 years.”



The duo further emphasized that their separation created room for younger artists to emerge and take over the Afrobeats music scene.





ADA/AE