If I ever made it in life, it is because of my late mother – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall act Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music circles as Stonebwoy, has said his rise to stardom is mainly due to his late mother's support.



Speaking with Kafui Dey on GTV Breakfast Show, Stonebwoy disclosed how close his mother was to him.



"If I ever made it in life, it is because of my late mother," he said.



"When I had my accident as well and my leg got messed up, my mom was with me for six months in Korle Bu. She slept on the floor for 3 months. You people do not know the connection with my mom," he added.



Stonebwoy also disclosed how he has been keeping in touch with his mother despite her demise.



"My mom speaks to me every day. There are some things nobody else can tell me, but I can only hear them in my ears", he concluded.



The Gidigba hitmaker was responding to a question about how his mother accessed him during his time as a student.



His response further clarifies all claims and allegations that he had a hand in the death of his mother. It can be recalled that in 2018, there was a flare-up between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale over claims that the latter had accused the former of taking his mother's life.



Watch video below:







DQ/WA