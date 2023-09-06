If 39 is old, what is 79? - Sister Derby claps back at troll

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa, commonly known as Sister Derby, has taken a stand against age-shaming comments on social media.



The artiste recently posted some pictures of herself on social media to mark her 39th birthday.



Her pictures were met with a number of reactions from fans, with many expressing admiration as to how she managed to look so young despite her age.



However, one social media user humorously remarked, "Why is she called the African mermaid? The system is old but the appearance be young."



Sister Derby, unfazed by the comment, responded with a dignified clapback,



"If 39 is old, what is 79? If you want to die soon because you don't want to be my age, that's fine, and may your wish be granted, but don't age shame people who are growing and glowing. Ndomie boy,"



Deborah Vanessa's reply, however, generated mixed reactions from users, some chastised her for the harsh response, while others used her backlash to bolster conversations about the importance of respecting individuals of all ages.



If 39 is old, what is 79? If you want to d!e soon because you don’t want to be my age that’s fine and may your wish be granted, but don’t age shame people who are growing and glowing. Ndomie boy. https://t.co/iyD8sn5KJ9 — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) September 5, 2023

@deborahvanessa7 you know these guys just wanna trend cus they know when they speak ill about u ,u gonna reply them...... don't waste ya time on them... they wish they even had u as a relative..... — Cuuldudegh (@cuuldudegh) September 5, 2023

Celebrities usually respond to negativity. Say something nice and they'll ignore you. These boys are capitalizing on that. They'll say anything negative to get your response ???? — Zizi (@zizi__thegod) September 5, 2023

Just accept you are old and leave this lifestyle to the young girls — LORD KNOW???????????????? (@lordknows999) September 5, 2023

If you feel this is age shaming then you personally have an issue with you aging. You look amazing at 39 even tho it is normal cos you have not giving birth. Stephanie Benson at 53 with 5 kids looking that way is AMAZING!!!!! Age shaming? Cmon you are growing it is a blessing — Mr. C.R.E.A.M (@Woti_ati) September 5, 2023

