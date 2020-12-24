Music of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Ibrahim Ben-Bako, Doreen Avio to host Akwaaba Virtual Concert

Doreen Avio; Ibrahim Ben-Bako

Radio personalities Ibrahim Ben-Bako (IB) and Doreen Avio have been named hosts for this year's Akwaaba UK Virtual Concert slated for 25th December 2020.



The event which will be aired on the Akwaaba UK YouTube channel and social media platforms is being organised to give viewers a good Christmas experience.



Artistes on the bill include VGMAs Overall Artiste of the Year Kuami Eugene, Highlife musician KK Fosu, Kelvin Boy, Mr. Drew, Camidoh, Herman Suade, and the Afro Harmony band.



Ibrahim Ben-Bako affectionately known as IB and Doreen Avio are poised to complement the performances with their skill.



IB is a renowned event MC and a reporter for most events in Ghana. He has four awards to his credit.



Doreen Avio is also an event MC with 3 awards to her credit.



The concert is put together by Akwaaba UK, organisers of Miss Ghana UK.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.