Source: Class FM

I wouldn’t have promoted an alcoholic product if I had the wisdom I’ve now – Safowaah

Regina Adu Safowaah, actress

Actress Regina Adu Safowaah has backed the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) ban on celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.



Ms Safowaah who became famous after advertising for a well-known alcoholic beverage in the country stated that if she had the wisdom she has now, she would not have advertised for any alcoholic brand as she did.



Speaking on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, Ms Safowaah noted that alcohol can destroy and as a person who has never tasted alcohol, she wonders why she has to advertise a product she does not consume.



She told show host Abdul Karim that: “When I was going into alcohol advertisement if I had the wisdom I had now I wouldn’t have done it. But that time I also tell my people that that was hustling times. You don’t know what you’re about, you just want to do something but I stand by my point, whatever anybody will say that is up to them but I never knew what it was about.”



Ms Safowaah disclosed that “in my entire existence I’ve never taken alcohol, I’ve never smoked, even the club, I’ve never been there before so I ask myself again that, so, if you’re not into all these things then why did you advertise? Is it for the money or is it for what you’re going to get out of it at the end of the day?”



She, however, said featuring in the advert opened many doors for her but insisted she would not repeat it again.



“I give thanks for the opportunity I had with that particular advert because it did a lot of good for me for people to know there is a human being called Adu Safowaah and for me, I always tell people I make opportunities out of opportunities. So, I never relaxed five years ago when I had that opportunity with the alcoholic advert, I’ve made so many use of it, I’ve built so many paths for myself but if five years was to be today, I will never advertise for alcohol.”



Asked if she supports the FDA’s ban on celebrities from advertising alcohol, Ms Safowaah replied: “Yes, I support the FDA call in a way because we feel that advertising for alcohol gives individual money but I have a big man I play with 24 hours who likes me a lot. He made me understand that your ideas will give you money more than advertising for anything…



According to her, the FDA as a regulator has made a decision that “if somebody knows Adu Safowaah and Adu Safowaah stands that ‘buy this alcohol or bitters’ because people know her they are going to chase it... and it’s worse when people get addicted to alcohol so I buy into the FDA saying let’s ban them because you have an influence on people…and we know what alcohol can do to a human being.”



The FDA has banned Ghanaian celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.



The Authority said the ban was not only in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy but was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism.



Many celebrities, however, including singer Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Kwame Djokoto among others are angered by the directive.





