I would’ve beaten you up but for your illness – Afia Schwarzenegger to Moesha

5 February 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to snippets of Moesha’s recent interview where the latter claimed that the former has tarnished her image with false stories about her health.



One can recall that in an interview with Zionfelix sometime in April 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Moesha Boduong, has been diagnosed with a mental condition known as psychosis.



“All the while Moesha went to testify in church, she was suffering a mental illness but we were shielding it. Me, Nana Akua Addo and Moesha’s former PA, Nelson were quiet about it. She was mentally sick the whole time but because she belongs to a family, we invited them in. I even called on Sandra Ankobiah to help us with a hospital where we can take her.



“Do you know how many times she tried taking her own life? She drank bleach (Parazone) four solid times. The doctors diagnosed her with psychosis, a mental illness. For someone who told me that my daughter Adiepena will become a woman of God but in a movie,” Afia told Zionfelix.



Recently, when Moesha resumed social media after a long hibernation, she unveiled a new persona, which is attached dancing and twerking to sultry music



Moesha who had earlier announced her ‘born-again status,’ has now adopted the title ‘Sexy woman of God,’ a situation, many people are finding it difficult to grasp.



Afia Schwarzenegger who also bought into the idea that Moesha is still battling severe mental illness took to social media and wrote;



“DANCEGOD MOESHA....PRAYING WITH YOU WOMAN OF GOD. IT SHALL BE WELL IJN.WE WILL WIN THIS BATTLE. This new Moesha is not you and God will win in the end. Till then enjoy dancing and stop the interviews Yes STOP. Enough!!!!”



However, it appears that Moesha has since been displeased with Afia’s ‘ill perception’ about her, as she has shared her sentiments in a latest interview with SammyKay.



“Afia Schwarzenegger brought a wrong story about me that was leaked out. I didn’t want to speak up because even when I try to tell the truth about me, no one wants to listen. No one wants to listen about my good side, everyone wants the damaging stories,” Moesha emphasized.



In response to this, an infuriated Afia Schwarzenegger has warned Moesha to keep her name out of her mouth.



In a long post captured on Instagram, Afia recounted an interesting instance where she had endured her illness.



Afia recalled an instance where a ‘mentally deranged’ Moesha landed hot slaps on her face but she overlooked it.



Making reference to that, Afia Schwarzenegger said she would have beaten Moesha up, had it not been that she was privy to the actress’ condition.



“If not for your sickness I would have beaten the **** out of you the day you slapped me. Since you won't listen to all I told you back door.. Let me do it Publicly

Moesha take my name out of your mouth... take my daughter's name out of your mouth!!! A COMMON THANK YOU WILL GO A LONG WAY!!!!” parts of her post read.



