Tabloid News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Celebrities Buzz

I would rather worship Kantanka than Jesus Christ – Nana Tornado

Actor Nana Tornado

Controversial actor, Nana Tornado who starred in the popular ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ TV series has stated that, he would choose Apostle Kwadwo Safo over the Christian Jesus.



The controversial character made this wild statement in an interview with Gucci Mona on Kantanka TV.



“If you put Jesus at one side and put Apostle kwadwo Safo on the other side, I will choose and worship Apostle Kwadwo Safo”, Tornado said.



According to him, the religious leader, manufacturer and engineer must be worshiped by Ghanaians. “He is supposed to be worshiped by Ghanaians; If I meet him,I will lie down for him” Nana Tornado added.



This he said is due to the marvelous gift the man has and the great things he has done so far in terms of the manufacturing of cars and many other things.



Tornado noted that, because Kantanka is a black man, his works are not being recognized duly and promoted. He however pleaded with Ghanaians to try and promote his good works.





