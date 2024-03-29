I would rather work as a security officer abroad than in Ghana – Bukom Banku

Entertainment of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko popularly known as 'Bukom Banku', has stated that he will not return to the country should he get better opportunities elsewhere.



He says it will be better if he is employed outside Ghana rather than being stuck in Ghana.



“When your money is about finishing, you should rather save some and leave this country. When I am made a security at marina mall people will come and laugh at me. But if I leave Ghana and work elsewhere, I will be respected when I return,” he said during an interview with Property FM.



He continued, “If I go to London right now I will not come back. Take me to Canada I will go and be a security man there, I won’t come back.”



Touching on whether he would support his favourite presidential candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama during the forthcoming elections, he answered in the affirmative.